Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Short Interest Update

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the August 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Banzai International from $3.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Alco Investment Co purchased 282,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $1,098,613.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 330,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,022.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 57.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.42% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banzai International Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNZI traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 703,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,846. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. Banzai International has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $828.50.

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banzai International will post -25.5 EPS for the current year.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

Further Reading

