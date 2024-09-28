Bank of America Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $125.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

MU opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.70, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $63.83 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after buying an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 473.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,447,000 after buying an additional 2,187,460 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 301,500.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,334,000 after buying an additional 1,809,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,876 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

