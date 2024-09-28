Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on October 25th

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3244 per share by the bank on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has raised its dividend by an average of 42.7% annually over the last three years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance
BBVA stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.
