Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.38.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

