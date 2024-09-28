BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYUGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the August 31st total of 529,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BAIYU Stock Performance

BAIYU stock remained flat at $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. BAIYU has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

BAIYU (NASDAQ:BYUGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter. BAIYU had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 6.53%.

About BAIYU

BAIYU Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

