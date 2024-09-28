B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (BOLSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on October 22nd

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Stock Performance
BOLSY opened at $5.95 on Friday. B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.
B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Company Profile
