Azbil (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, September 30th

Shares of Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Free Report) are set to split on Monday, September 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.
Azbil Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YMATF opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50. Azbil has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $31.54.
About Azbil
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Azbil
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Azbil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azbil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.