Azbil (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, September 30th

Shares of Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Free Report) are set to split on Monday, September 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YMATF opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50. Azbil has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Azbil Corporation provides automation products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Building Automation Business, Advanced Automation Business, and Life Automation Business. The Building Automation Business segment supplies commercial buildings and production facilities with automatic heating ventilation; and air conditioning control and security systems, including products, engineering, and related services.

