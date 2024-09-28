Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.37), Zacks reports. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter.
Aytu BioPharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -1.43. Aytu BioPharma has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.
About Aytu BioPharma
