Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.37), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 14.60%.
Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.50.
About Aytu BioPharma
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aytu BioPharma
- What does consumer price index measure?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.