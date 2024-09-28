Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.37), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 14.60%.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

