AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AXA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
