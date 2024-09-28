AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AXA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get AXA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXA

AXA Stock Down 1.1 %

AXA Company Profile

AXAHY opened at $39.57 on Friday. AXA has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

(Get Free Report)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.