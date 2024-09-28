Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Aurrigo International (LON:AURR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 165 ($2.21) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 112.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Aurrigo International Stock Performance
Shares of Aurrigo International stock opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £35.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.33 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Aurrigo International has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 174 ($2.33). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.15.
Aurrigo International Company Profile
