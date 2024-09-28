Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Aurrigo International (LON:AURR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 165 ($2.21) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 112.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Aurrigo International Stock Performance

Shares of Aurrigo International stock opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £35.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.33 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Aurrigo International has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 174 ($2.33). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.15.

Aurrigo International Company Profile

Aurrigo International plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies OEM products and autonomous vehicles to the automotive, aviation, and transport industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various range of components and systems, including electronic control units, wiring harness systems, interior and exterior parts, and safety critical systems.

