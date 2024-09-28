ATS (TSE:ATS) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark cut their price objective on ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$58.71.

ATS Stock Down 1.2 %

TSE ATS opened at C$40.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.35. ATS has a twelve month low of C$33.47 and a twelve month high of C$60.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.48.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$689.19 million. ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Research analysts anticipate that ATS will post 2.140264 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATS



ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

