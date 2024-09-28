Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Atos Trading Down 7.7 %

Atos stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

