Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Stock Performance

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,299. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5781 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

