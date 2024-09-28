Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASC

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ASC opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $728.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.35. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 58.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 47.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,400,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after buying an additional 449,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 27.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,124,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,343,000 after acquiring an additional 241,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 51.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 182,650 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 135.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 177,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.