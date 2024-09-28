Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARCH. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $138.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day moving average of $151.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $116.44 and a 1-year high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Arch Resources by 64.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Arch Resources by 59.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $957,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

