Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider Sells $150,200.00 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,473.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

AAOI opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $534.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.96. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $8,617,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after buying an additional 845,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 442,277 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 550.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 347,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 308,172 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAOI. Raymond James raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

