Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider Sells $150,200.00 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,473.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
AAOI opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $534.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.96. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on AAOI. Raymond James raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
