Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.52. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,244,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,652 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,729 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,256,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,345,000 after purchasing an additional 941,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

