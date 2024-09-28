Analyzing Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) and Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tiziana Life Sciences and Purple Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Purple Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Purple Biotech has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Purple Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Purple Biotech is more favorable than Tiziana Life Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Tiziana Life Sciences has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purple Biotech has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and Purple Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Purple Biotech N/A -59.58% -48.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and Purple Biotech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A -$17.69 million N/A N/A Purple Biotech N/A N/A -$19.88 million ($0.81) -6.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Purple Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of Tiziana Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Purple Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases. It also develops Milciclib (TZLS-201), a small molecule inhibitor of various cyclin-dependent kinases, tropomycin receptor kinases, and Src family kinases controlling cell growth and malignant progression of cancer; and anti- receptor (IL6R) mAb (TZLS-501), a fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of IL6-induced inflammation and to treat COVID-19 patients. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.Kingdom.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage. The company has collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the combination of CM24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab in addition to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Kitov Pharma Ltd and changed its name to Purple Biotech Ltd. in December 2020. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

