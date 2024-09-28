Analyzing Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 168.05% 4.39% 4.12% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Equity Commonwealth and Klépierre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Klépierre 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Klépierre”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $59.66 million 35.62 $91.16 million $0.79 25.07 Klépierre $1.62 billion N/A $208.54 million N/A N/A

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Commonwealth.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equity Commonwealth beats Klépierre on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

About Klépierre

(Get Free Report)

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre SA holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre SA is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, Euronext CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.