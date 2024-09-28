Analyzing Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) & Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Americold Realty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Americold Realty Trust $2.67 billion 3.04 -$336.21 million ($1.17) -24.43

Analyst Recommendations

Horizon Group Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Americold Realty Trust.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Horizon Group Properties and Americold Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Americold Realty Trust 0 2 9 0 2.82

Americold Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $30.91, suggesting a potential upside of 8.15%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A Americold Realty Trust -10.60% -7.74% -3.60%

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Americold Realty Trust beats Horizon Group Properties on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Group Properties

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

