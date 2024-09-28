Analysts Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) PT at $58.00

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PAR
Institutional Trading of PAR Technology
PAR Technology Stock Down 1.9 %
PAR stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PAR Technology
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.