Analysts Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) PT at $58.00

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,602,000 after buying an additional 47,405 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 115,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 40,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter.

PAR stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

