Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of COWS opened at $29.66 on Friday. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08.
About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF
