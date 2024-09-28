Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of COWS opened at $29.66 on Friday. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08.

About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

