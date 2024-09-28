American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Head-To-Head Review

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Well and 36Kr”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get American Well alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $254.91 million 0.55 -$675.16 million ($24.60) -0.39 36Kr $302.70 million 0.03 -$12.71 million ($0.30) -0.79

36Kr has higher revenue and earnings than American Well. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Well, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -120.44% -50.36% -39.77% 36Kr -26.79% -31.59% -18.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares American Well and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Well and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 4 0 0 2.00 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Well presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 64.91%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than 36Kr.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of American Well shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of 36Kr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

American Well has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

36Kr beats American Well on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

(Get Free Report)

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members. It provides Carepoint devices comprising carts, peripherals, tablets, and TVs, which serve as digital access points in clinical settings. In addition, the company offers Amwell Medical Group network services consisting of primary and urgent care, behavioral health therapy, acute psychiatry, lactation counseling, and nutrition services. Further, it provides professional services to facilitate implementation, workflow design, systems integration, and service expansion for its products, as well as patient and provider engagement services. The company sells its products through field sales professionals, channel partners, and value-added resellers. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About 36Kr

(Get Free Report)

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, online/offline event, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.