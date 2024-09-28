AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $146.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $119.34 and a fifty-two week high of $210.53. The firm has a market cap of $92.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.51.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $717.85 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 5.65%.
AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing
An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AMCON Distributing
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.