Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Air China Stock Performance
Shares of AIRYY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 3,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. Air China has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 340.05 and a beta of 0.31.
About Air China
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air China
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.