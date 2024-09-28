Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Air China Stock Performance

Shares of AIRYY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 3,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. Air China has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 340.05 and a beta of 0.31.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

