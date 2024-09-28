Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATNM shares. StockNews.com lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

ATNM opened at $1.80 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

