ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, September 30th

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, September 30th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 27th.

CNET traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,386,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.51.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

