Zhibao Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Lock-Up Period To End on September 30th

Zhibao Technology’s (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 30th. Zhibao Technology had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 2nd. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Zhibao Technology Stock Performance
ZBAO opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70. Zhibao Technology has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.70.
About Zhibao Technology
