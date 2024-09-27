Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zalando Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. Zalando has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

