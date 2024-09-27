Zacks Research Weighs in on Curtiss-Wright Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $10.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.49. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.47 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

CW has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

NYSE:CW opened at $326.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $333.73.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 176.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

