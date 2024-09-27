YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YASKAWA Electric Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.35.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.76 million during the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

