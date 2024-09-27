Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Issues Earnings Results

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WS opened at $32.05 on Friday. Worthington Steel has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

