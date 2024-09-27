Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $270.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $274.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

WDAY opened at $245.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.70. Workday has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,059,998.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,059,998.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $812,365.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,402 shares of company stock valued at $111,071,544 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after purchasing an additional 324,540 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Workday by 12.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,382,000 after buying an additional 281,207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Workday by 79.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after buying an additional 1,016,394 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Workday by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,518,000 after acquiring an additional 118,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

