Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $200.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $184.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WIX. Barclays increased their price target on Wix.com from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Wix.com stock opened at $171.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 150.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $178.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.98.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 246.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

