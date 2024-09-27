WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,041. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

