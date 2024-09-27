WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN) Short Interest Down 99.3% in September

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

WTBN opened at $25.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

About WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund

The WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds, aiming to outperform index-based core fixed income ETFs. The underlying index is constructed utilizing fundamental, rules-based research to select and weight components among broad fixed income exposure globally.

