WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. owned 13.41% of WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of USSH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.82. 1,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Announces Dividend

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

