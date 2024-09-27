William Blair Downgrades Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NSP opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.68.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Insperity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at $46,956,967.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 5.4% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 0.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Insperity by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

