Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Major Shareholder Sells $108,117.60 in Stock

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $108,117.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 916,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 53 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $270.30.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 2,900 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $16,559.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 100 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $506.00.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Articles

