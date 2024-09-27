Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI) Short Interest Up 977.8% in September

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 977.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.13.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

