Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0050427.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Price Performance

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

