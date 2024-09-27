VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VS MEDIA Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of VSME stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 32,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,351. VS MEDIA has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $60.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

VS MEDIA Company Profile

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

