VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
VS MEDIA Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of VSME stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 32,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,351. VS MEDIA has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $60.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.
VS MEDIA Company Profile
