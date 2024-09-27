VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 2,783.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSB opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $60.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.2651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
