VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 2,783.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSB opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $60.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.2651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CSB Free Report ) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned about 0.47% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.