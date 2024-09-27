VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Short Interest Down 95.7% in September

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

UEVM stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $193.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.1366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF ( NASDAQ:UEVM Free Report ) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.07% of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

