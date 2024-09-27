VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Short Interest Down 95.7% in September

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.7 %
UEVM stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $193.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.1366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- What Intuitive Machines’ Big NASA Contract Means for Investors
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- REITs on the Rise After Rate Cuts: Where to Invest Now
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is Viking Therapeutics Ready For Another Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.