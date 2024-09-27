Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the August 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VSQTF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Victory Square Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative net margin of 99.61% and a negative return on equity of 788.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter.

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

