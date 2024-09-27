Victorian Plumbing Group’s (VIC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 132 ($1.77) price objective on the stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Performance

Victorian Plumbing Group stock opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.96. The company has a market cap of £340.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2,612.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Victorian Plumbing Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112 ($1.50).

Insider Activity at Victorian Plumbing Group

In related news, insider Mark Radcliffe sold 2,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.34), for a total transaction of £2,700,000 ($3,615,425.82). 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

