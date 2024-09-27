Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 1,772.1% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $70.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,099,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 119,960 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 52,721 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,139,000. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.