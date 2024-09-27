Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 1,772.1% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ BNDW opened at $70.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $70.90.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.