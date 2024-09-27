Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 276.43% from the stock’s current price.
Valneva Stock Performance
VALN stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $425.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Valneva had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Valneva will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Valneva Company Profile
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
