Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 276.43% from the stock’s current price.

Valneva Stock Performance

VALN stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $425.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Valneva had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Valneva will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Valneva Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Valneva SE ( NASDAQ:VALN Free Report ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

