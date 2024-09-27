Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.31.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -212.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

In other news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

